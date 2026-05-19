Uttarakhand declares 3-day state mourning after ex-CM Bhuwan Khanduri's death 

The Uttarakhand government has announced a three-day state mourning from May 19-21 following the demise of former Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri. During this period, all state government buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast. The state administration has, likewise, canceled all official programs for the period of the mourning. Khanduri passed away in Dehradun on Tuesday. He was 91.

CM He was 91 Born on October 1, 1934, in Dehradun, he had a distinguished career in the Indian Army before venturing into politics. He served in the army for around four decades (1954-1991) and rose to the rank of Major General before joining politics. While in the Army, he commanded a regiment during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Popularly known as 'General Sahib,' Khanduri was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 1983 for his distinguished military service.

Political career Khanduri's political career Khanduri entered politics in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Garhwal constituency. He was re-elected four times. Between 2000 and 2004, he also served in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet as Highways minister. His first term as CM was from March 2007 to June 2009, from which he resigned after taking moral responsibility for the Bharatiya Janata Party's poor performance in the national polls. He served as CM again from September 2011 to March 2012.

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Development focus His legacy as a leader He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha for fifth term in 2014 and served as chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on defense from 2014-2018. Khanduri was known for his commitment to good governance and transparency. He initiated measures such as gender budgeting and 50% reservation for women in panchayats during his tenure as Chief Minister. As Union Transport Minister, he worked to improve road connectivity in Uttarakhand and pushed projects under the Golden Quadrilateral and National Highway Development Program.

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