Fish curry, biryani, jhaalmuri: How BJP celebrated historic Bengal win 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 with a distinctly Bengali spread. The celebrations include drums, laddoos, and colors at street corners and party offices. At the BJP's office on Murlidhar Sen Lane in Kolkata, supporters enjoyed jhaalmuri, a snack Prime Minister Narendra Modi had famously eaten during his campaign in Jhargram.

Culinary counter Countering TMC's fish-meat campaign The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had warned during the campaign that a BJP government would restrict fish and meat consumption. To counter this, BJP supporters in Alipore celebrated with chicken biryani, fish dishes, and jalebi. "It was a lie spread against the BJP. Everyone can eat whatever they want, be it fish or meat," said one supporter.

Festive feast Fish head curry served in Salt Lake At the BJP office in Salt Lake, a deliberate menu was served to nearly 300 people. It included rice, dal, vegetables, fish head curry and katla fish curry. A senior BJP leader said they chose fish because "every auspicious occasion begins with fish." Desserts included laddoos and rosogollas along with 20kg of sandesh, a traditional sweet from West Bengal.

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