Samajwadi woman leader kicked, punched, hair pulled; video sparks outrage 

A Samajwadi Party (SP) women's wing leader, Gargi Patel, was brutally attacked inside her home in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh . An FIR has been filed against five people, including family members of Kashi Vidyapeeth block head Pyarelal Yadav. Yadav had visited Patel's home for a meeting regarding their property dealing business in which the two were reportedly partners. While they were inside, Yadav's wife, son, and daughter allegedly entered the residence and a dispute broke out between the families.

Incident details Dispute escalated into violent altercation The altercation turned violent and was captured on CCTV footage installed at Patel's residence. The CCTV footage shows Patel being dragged by her hair, kicked, and punched repeatedly. Yadav's family left the scene but returned shortly after to continue the assault. During this time, an elderly family member tried to intervene but was threatened with violence if he did not stop. The attackers also tried to assault Patel's daughter.

Twitter Post Trigger Warning! CCTV captures brutal attack 🚨Chandauli outrage : SP Leader Brutally Assaulted Over Alleged Property Dispute Samajwadi Party Insiders Named In Complaint



An investigation is underway in Chandauli, UP, after shocking CCTV footage emerged of a brutal assault on Gargi Singh Patel, District President of the… pic.twitter.com/fgb5dWTIhI — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) May 29, 2026

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Motive speculation Financial dispute likely cause of attack Patel alleged that the attack was motivated by a financial dispute over their business partnership. She also hinted at possible political manipulation in creating misunderstandings within the Yadav family, though she did not name any specific individuals. "They hit me with kicks, punches, a study table and an iron rod," she claimed. After the incident, Patel's daughter informed the police about the assault.

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