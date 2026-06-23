Vijay hits back at 'actor's party' jab in TN Assembly
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has defended his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), against critics who have called it an "actor's party." In a powerful speech in the Assembly, he highlighted the TVK's electoral success and dismissed allegations of political inexperience. "We didn't get power easily... a few will act as if they don't understand and criticize us," he said.
Policy criticism
NEET unfair to Tamil Nadu students, says Vijay
Vijay also slammed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), calling it unfair to Tamil Nadu students. He reiterated his demand to scrap the exam and allocate seats based on Class 12 marks. The CM also defended Tamil as the state language and English as a global language, rejecting any imposition of Hindi.
Stampede response
CM rejects negligence allegations over Karur stampede
Vijay also spoke about the recent Karur stampede that killed 41 people, expressing his pain over the tragedy. He rejected accusations of negligence leveled against him and his party by former Chief Minister MK Stalin. The CM then drew parallels with past political leaders like CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, who formed governments for the common people in 1967 and 1977, respectively.
Electoral defense
Vijay slams dynastic politics, defends TVK's electoral success
Vijay also defended the TVK's electoral success in the 2026 Assembly elections, where it won 35% of votes without an alliance. He slammed dynastic politics, saying his governance is for every family in Tamil Nadu and not just one. "Our politics is not about giving importance to one family... but to each family in Tamil Nadu," he said.