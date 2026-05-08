Vijay to take oath as TN CM tomorrow at 11am

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has been invited to form the government in Tamil Nadu . He will take oath as the Chief Minister at 11:00am on Saturday. The development comes after a meeting with Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Friday evening. During this meeting, Vijay submitted a letter of support from 118 MLAs, crossing the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Coalition support Vijay gets support from Congress, IUML, VCK Vijay's support comes from the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has also backed TVK, taking their total strength to 120 MLAs. Earlier, the TVK had got support from five Congress legislators, two each from CPI and CPI(M), and two from VCK.

Stability assurance CPI(M) submits unconditional letter of support The CPI(M) has also submitted an unconditional letter of support, calling the move necessary for stability and respecting the electoral mandate. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend Vijay's oath-taking ceremony. This is Vijay's third visit to the Governor in three days after being asked for proof of majority during his previous visits to Lok Bhavan.

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Negotiation efforts Arlekar had earlier declined to invite Vijay The development comes after intense backchannel negotiations, including outreach by Kharge to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and IUML. On Wednesday and Thursday, Arlekar had declined to invite Vijay to form the government, citing a lack of majority. This decision triggered protests and criticism from Opposition parties, who accused the Centre of delaying government formation.

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