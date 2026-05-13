Vijay revokes appointment of astrologer Vettrivel as OSD after backlash
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has revoked the appointment of Radhan Pandit Vetrivel, an astrologer, as Officer on Special Duty (Political). The decision comes after widespread criticism from political rivals and allies. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally that extended its support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government with two seats, had also opposed the appointment.
Defense stance
TVK leader defends appointment, DMDK chief slams it
TVK leader CT Nirmal Kumar had defended Vetrivel's appointment, saying he would serve as a media spokesperson. "He is our media person... our media spokesperson. He can be from any profession but has been appointed as a media handler," Kumar said after the TVK's trust vote win. However, DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth condemned the decision, asking what message it sent to youth. "If he is your astrologer, keep him as your personal choice," she said.
Dismissal demand
VCK, Left parties condemn decision
VCK general secretary D Ravikumar also demanded Vetrivel's dismissal, calling it unacceptable in a secular government. He stressed on the need to promote a scientific outlook. The Left parties also expressed their discontent over the appointment. Vettrivel has been a key figure in Vijay's political journey, having predicted his rise in Tamil Nadu politics even before he launched TVK. He had called Vijay's horoscope a "tsunami horoscope" and claimed the party name was numerologically aligned with the actor-politician's birth date.
Political influence
Close ties between astrologers and politicians in South India
Per reports, Vettrivel was also instrumental in deciding the timing of Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. The event was initially scheduled for May 10 at 3:45pm but was later changed to 10:00am on his advice for an auspicious "muhurat." Before Vijay, close observers in Tamil Nadu politics claim that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa frequently made key decisions after consulting Vettrivel. However, their relationship soured after an unsuccessful prediction about her not going to jail in a disproportionate assets case.