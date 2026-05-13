Vijay revokes appointment of astrologer Vettrivel as OSD after backlash 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has revoked the appointment of Radhan Pandit Vetrivel, an astrologer, as Officer on Special Duty (Political). The decision comes after widespread criticism from political rivals and allies. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally that extended its support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government with two seats, had also opposed the appointment.

Defense stance TVK leader defends appointment, DMDK chief slams it TVK leader CT Nirmal Kumar had defended Vetrivel's appointment, saying he would serve as a media spokesperson. "He is our media person... our media spokesperson. He can be from any profession but has been appointed as a media handler," Kumar said after the TVK's trust vote win. However, DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth condemned the decision, asking what message it sent to youth. "If he is your astrologer, keep him as your personal choice," she said.

Dismissal demand VCK, Left parties condemn decision VCK general secretary D Ravikumar also demanded Vetrivel's dismissal, calling it unacceptable in a secular government. He stressed on the need to promote a scientific outlook. The Left parties also expressed their discontent over the appointment. Vettrivel has been a key figure in Vijay's political journey, having predicted his rise in Tamil Nadu politics even before he launched TVK. He had called Vijay's horoscope a "tsunami horoscope" and claimed the party name was numerologically aligned with the actor-politician's birth date.

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