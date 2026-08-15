CM Vijay delivers 1st I-Day address
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay delivered his first Independence Day address on Saturday, addressing the youth of the state. He gave a special shoutout to Generation Z, greeting them with "Vanakkam." The event was held at Fort St George in Chennai. His parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, along with actress Trisha, were present in the front row during his flag-hoisting ceremony.
Governance goals
Vijay promises to eliminate corruption
In his address, CM Vijay emphasized his government's commitment to transparency and good governance.
He said that eliminating corruption is as important as freedom, adding that continuous action is being taken to eliminate graft in all departments.
Without naming anyone, he warned that forces working against his government would be defeated, and conspiracies against his regime would be thwarted.
Welfare commitment
Welfare measures to continue
CM Vijay also promised to continue welfare schemes started by previous governments if they were beneficial for the people.
He mentioned Amma Unavagam (Amma canteens) started by AIADMK and the Breakfast scheme for school children started by DMK as examples.
Announcing new welfare measures, he said a gold ring gift scheme would be launched on September 15 at a cost of ₹755.83 crore.
Financial aid
Financial assistance for ex-servicemen's daughters' weddings hiked
The CM announced an increase in financial assistance for the wedding of ex-servicemen's daughters from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.
Monthly assistance for differently-abled ex-servicemen and their families will also be hiked from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000.
He further announced an increase in pension for freedom fighters to ₹23,000 and family pension for their dependents to ₹12,500.