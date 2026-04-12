Tamil Nadu election: Vijay's no-show at campaign events raises eyebrows

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-politician Vijay has canceled several campaign events for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election. The cancellations come as the campaign period reaches its peak with only eight days left for canvassing activities. Although some believe that direct voter outreach is crucial at this stage, NDTV cited TVK sources as saying that Vijay is being extremely careful after the stampede tragedy in Karur.

Campaign strategy Cancellations even after getting EC approval Since the election dates were announced on March 15, Vijay has canceled several campaign events even after getting Election Commission approval. The party hasn't given any official reason for these sudden cancellations. The 52-year-old actor filed his nomination on March 30 and campaigned in Perambur and Kolathur before canceling an event in Villivakkam over alleged police security lapses.

Campaign hurdles Roadshow cancellations due to time constraints, safety concerns Vijay also campaigned in Tiruchirappalli East on April 2 and Puducherry on April 4, but there was a four-day gap with no activity. A roadshow in T Nagar and Villivakkam on April 6 was canceled due to time constraints. On April 8, Vijay held a massive roadshow in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi but canceled his event in Cuddalore the next day over logistical challenges and public safety concerns.

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Campaign adjustments TVK candidates think out of the box with cut-outs, lookalikes Vijay's no-show at several events has forced TVK candidates to think out of the box. For example, Navalpattu Viji, a TVK candidate from Tiruverumbur, used a cut-out of Vijay for canvassing. Similarly, VS Babu from Kolathur roped in a Vijay lookalike to boost their campaign efforts. Despite his popularity, direct voter outreach is seen as crucial for converting star power into votes.

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