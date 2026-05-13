Vijay wins trust vote as 144 MLAs vote in favor
What's the story
Vijay has won the trust vote in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly after 144 MLAs backed his government against the majority mark of 118. The test saw high political drama, with DMK MLAs walking out of the assembly before the floor test. A total of 22 MLAs voted against the motion, while four PMK MLAs and one BJP MLA abstained from voting.
Numbers
Expelled AMMK MLA also extended support to Vijay
Vijay got a major boost after rebel AIADMK factions voted for him despite general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's warning. Twenty-five of them voted for him. Congress, CPI(M), VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) all backed the Vijay-led dispensation during the floor test proceedings. An expelled AMMK MLA also extended support to Vijay and his party.
Speech
'Government that will protect the rights of minorities'
After winning the trust vote, Vijay thanked all parties and legislators who supported the TVK government during the floor test. "The whistle (the TVK's election symbol) has changed history," Vijay said, adding his government is not driven by communal politics and would work for every section of society. "We will call ourselves a minority government... a government that will protect the rights of minorities."
Twitter Post
DMK MLAs walk out
#WATCH | DMK MLAs walk out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly before the Floor test of the TVK government— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
(video source: TN Assembly) pic.twitter.com/0oXlxMe4LM
Oath
Vijay took oath on Sunday
Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on Sunday after days of uncertainty. His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats in the 2026 assembly elections but fell short of a majority in the 234-member House. To form a government, he allied with Congress and several smaller parties, taking his coalition's strength to 120.