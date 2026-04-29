Bengal exit polls: 3 pollsters predict BJP win
Apr 29, 2026 06:58 pm
What's the story
Two pollsters have predicted that the BJP will cross the majority mark in West Bengal. P-Marq predicted the BJP to win 150-175 seats, while the TMC may win 118-138 seats. Chanakya Strategies also predicted a win for the BJP with 150-160 seats; 147 is the halfway mark. Matrize also predicted that the BJP may cross the halfway mark, with 146-161 seats.
TMC
1 pollster predict TMC win
For the TMC, Matrize predicted 125-140 seats; Chanakya Strategies predicted 130-140 seats. People's Pulse, however, has predicted a return of the TMC yet again. It said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will win 179-189 seats.