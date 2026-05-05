TVK wins big but falls short of majority; what next 

Actor-turned-politician Vijay 's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a historic debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly but fell 10 seats short of a majority. As the single largest party, Vijay has sought an appointment with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, seeking time to meet him over the new government formation, sources told India Today.

Alliance prospects TVK insiders hopeful of getting outside support to form govt Per reports, TVK insiders are hopeful of getting outside support to form the government. They are looking at parties that are part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, including Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). A senior leader even pointed out how a minority DMK government survived with outside support in 2006.

Alliance dynamics Possible support from PMK, but AIADMK-BJP alliance unlikely to help The Congress and PMK are reportedly willing to back a TVK-led administration, with each party demanding two ministerial positions as part of the negotiations. Another possible support for TVK could come from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which won five seats. However, a direct alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) seems unlikely due to its tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vijay had called BJP his ideological enemy.

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DMK Other possibility The other possibility is that the entire DMK+ alliance backs TVK, and Vijay becomes chief minister without any difficulty. This is both mathematically and politically viable, as it will have no impact on the national opposition alliance. In fact, the addition of TVK will strengthen it much more. However, there is currently no suggestion that this will occur. During poll campaigns, Vihay had called the DMK a "political rival" and had targeted the party directly on numerous occasions.

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