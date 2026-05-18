Which HC judge will hear AAP's excise policy case now?

After Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected recusal pleas from the case amid contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia , leading to the AAP leaders boycotting hearings, the Delhi High Court 's excise policy case will now be heard by Justice Manoj Jain. The case revolves around the alleged manipulation of the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy to monopolize the liquor trade in the city.

Case details CBI, ED probing alleged kickbacks in liquor policy The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in 2022, alleging that AAP leaders received kickbacks from liquor manufacturers. The Enforcement Directorate also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A trial court had discharged Kejriwal and 22 others on February 27 this year, but the CBI challenged this order before Justice Sharma.

Legal developments Conflict of interest: Justice Sharma on Kejriwal's recusal plea Kejriwal had sought Justice Sharma's recusal, citing a conflict of interest due to her children being panel counsel for the Central government. He also pointed out her attendance at conferences organized by the ABAP, an organization ideologically opposed to AAP. However, Justice Sharma rejected his plea on April 20 and continued hearing the case.

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