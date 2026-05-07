Who was ex-IAF officer Chandranath Rath, Suvendu's aide shot dead
What's the story
Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead on Wednesday night in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Unidentified assailants intercepted Rath's vehicle near Madhyamgram's Doharia area and opened fire at close range. At least four shots were fired, with three striking Rath in the chest, abdomen and head. Rath was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Career transition
Rath served in Indian Air Force for nearly 20 years
Per PTI, Rath, a 41-year-old native of Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, had an extraordinary career trajectory. Rath spent nearly two decades in the Indian Air Force after finishing his studies at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission. People close to the family say he once pondered a spiritual life and was heavily influenced by the Ramakrishna Mission ethos while in school. Following his voluntary retirement from IAF, he briefly worked in the private sector before shifting into political coordinating and administrative responsibilities.
Political impact
Rath became Adhikari's trusted aide after TMC days
Rath officially joined Adhikari's team in 2019 when the latter was a minister in Mamata Banerjee's government. He handled responsibilities related to Adhikari's ministerial office and continued in a similar capacity after they both joined the BJP in 2020. Over the years, Rath became an important backroom operator in Adhikari's political operations, managing logistics and coordinating with party workers.
Career prospects
Rath's murder comes at a time of political transition
Rath was expected to get a major administrative role soon if Adhikari took on a bigger role in government after the assembly polls. However, his murder has put an end to those speculations. BJP insiders said Rath enjoyed Adhikari's complete confidence and was often involved in sensitive assignments related to campaign management and political coordination, including the BJP's Bhabanipur campaign.
Family ties
Rath family has known Adhikari for over 2 decades
PTI reported that the Rath family's connection with Adhikari dates back over two decades to the early days of TMC's expansion in Purba Medinipur. Rath's family was connected with the TMC, with his mother, Hasi Rath, serving in a local panchayat body in Purba Medinipur during the TMC's rule. She later switched to BJP along with Adhikari in 2020.