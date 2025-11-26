Why Bihar government is reclaiming Lalu family's bungalow after 20yrs 

The Bihar government has reclaimed the iconic 10 Circular Road bungalow from the Lalu Prasad family after nearly two decades. The move comes in the wake of a post-election reshuffle and highlights changing political dynamics in the state. The decision has raised eyebrows across Patna, with many wondering why now and what makes this address so significant in Bihar's power circles.

Bungalow history History of 10 Circular Road and its occupants The Lalu family has occupied the 10 Circular Road bungalow since 2005 when Rabri Devi was allotted it after Nitish Kumar became chief minister. The bungalow, which is next to the CM's house, has remained in Rabri's name despite her political role. However, with Rabri now being given a different residence at 39 Harding Road as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, she must vacate 10 Circular Road.

Legal battle Tejashwi's eviction and court ruling The legal trouble dates back to when Tejashwi Yadav, who was allotted 5 Deshratna Marg as Deputy Chief Minister in 2015, was evicted from his residence after Kumar allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017. Tejashwi challenged the eviction in Patna High Court but lost. The court's landmark ruling on February 19, 2019, ordered him to vacate his bungalow and withdrew such privileges from all former chief ministers, including Rabri, Jagannath Mishra, and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

What RJD leader said However, even after that ruling and Kumar changing back and forth alliances between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan, he never touched the 10 Circular Road address until recently. "Rabri Devi is the former Chief Minister of Bihar and is also the current Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council....It seems the Bharatiya Janata Party's influence has increased, and those holding the reins of power are nominal while those holding portfolios are considered experienced," RJD leader Shakti Singh said.