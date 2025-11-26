'200% sure': Congress MLA on Shivakumar's elevation as Karnataka CM
What's the story
Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has expressed his confidence that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will soon be elevated to the position of Chief Minister. "I always stand by that statement... 200%, he will become the CM soon," Hussain said, according to The Times of India. "As our leader (Shivakumar) said, the transfer of power is a secret deal among five to six party leaders, and those five to six people will decide," he added.
Leadership discussions
Congress MLAs meet central leadership amid speculation
Hussain was among a group of Karnataka Congress MLAs who had reached New Delhi to meet senior party leaders. The visit comes amid speculation of a leadership change as the Siddaramaiah government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Party insiders told ToI that six MLAs close to Shivakumar flew to the capital on Sunday night for talks with central leaders, with more legislators likely to join them.
Party impact
Current uncertainty damaging for Congress party: MLA
Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna said the decision on leadership lies with the central leadership but stressed that the ongoing uncertainty is damaging for the party. "Who becomes CM is not important; the current situation is detrimental to the Congress party," he said. Meanwhile, PTI quoted Maddur MLA KM Uday as saying that they had urged top leadership to consider younger and first-time legislators in any upcoming cabinet reshuffle.
Lobbying clarification
Shivakumar distances himself from lobbying efforts
Responding to reports of MLAs loyal to him lobbying for his elevation, Shivakumar distanced himself from such efforts. "I have not called or spoken to any of them. I am not asking why they went. I don't need to," he told reporters. He added that these MLAs might have gone in search of ministerial roles instead.