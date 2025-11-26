'200% sure': Congress MLA on Shivakumar's elevation as Karnataka CM

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has expressed his confidence that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will soon be elevated to the position of Chief Minister. "I always stand by that statement... 200%, he will become the CM soon," Hussain said, according to The Times of India. "As our leader (Shivakumar) said, the transfer of power is a secret deal among five to six party leaders, and those five to six people will decide," he added.

Leadership discussions Congress MLAs meet central leadership amid speculation Hussain was among a group of Karnataka Congress MLAs who had reached New Delhi to meet senior party leaders. The visit comes amid speculation of a leadership change as the Siddaramaiah government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Party insiders told ToI that six MLAs close to Shivakumar flew to the capital on Sunday night for talks with central leaders, with more legislators likely to join them.

Party impact Current uncertainty damaging for Congress party: MLA Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna said the decision on leadership lies with the central leadership but stressed that the ongoing uncertainty is damaging for the party. "Who becomes CM is not important; the current situation is detrimental to the Congress party," he said. Meanwhile, PTI quoted Maddur MLA KM Uday as saying that they had urged top leadership to consider younger and first-time legislators in any upcoming cabinet reshuffle.