Women's quota bill fails Lok Sabha test

The amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha after the Centre could not secure the necessary votes. The bill, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, could not be passed as out of the 489 members who participated, 298 members voted in favor of the three bills, and 230 members opposed them.

Other bills 'Other bills linked': Centre Two additional bills, including one for delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, were not put to a vote after the first bill failed. The central government stated that these bills were "intrinsically linked" to the legislation concerning women's reservation. The Lok Sabha debate went on till 1 am on Thursday and continued on Friday.

PM's remarks PM Modi sught to assuage Opposition's fears During the debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that no injustice would be done to the southern states amid the increase in Lok Sabha seats. "Let all of us not miss this important opportunity to give reservation to women. I have come to appeal to you - do not see this from a political lens, this is in national interest," he said.

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Targeting Opposition Modi, Shah accuse Congress of manufacturing issues During recent discussions, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah criticized the Congress party and other opposition groups for allegedly creating manufactured issues to oppose the women's reservation bill. The BJP leaders asserted that these parties would face electoral consequences for their actions in blocking the legislation aimed at securing reservations for women.

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