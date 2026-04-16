Women's quota will give India new direction: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the proposed 33% quota for women in legislative bodies will give the country "a new direction." He was addressing the Lok Sabha during the special three-day session on women's reservation and delimitation. He told MPs that they are "about to give the country a new direction" through this legislation.

Regret 'When this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago' He also expressed regret that the quota was not implemented 25-30 years ago. "When this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and the need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage," he said. "As needed, it is also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy," he added.

Modi Bill will determine direction of country He said today, "we are all fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in such an important, nation-building process involving half the country's population." "We are going to make a meaningful effort to infuse our governance system with sensitivity. This will not only shape the nation's politics, but it will also determine the direction and condition of the country."

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Opposition Women have not forgiven those who opposed reservation And those who opposed the reservation bill, he said women have not forgiven them. "Anyone who wants to move forward in political life will have to accept that over...past 25 years, lakhs of women have emerged as grassroots leaders [who] must be recognized and taken into account. Therefore, those who oppose this will have to pay the price for a long time," he said.

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Viksit Bharat 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' He said India is moving forward in the 21st century with renewed self-confidence. PM Modi added that a "Viksit Bharat" does not only mean railways, roads, infrastructure, or economic or progress figures. He said true development requires women to become an integral part of policymaking that embodies the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'