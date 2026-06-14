'Daughter is daughter': Adityanath condemns trolls targeting Akhilesh's daughter
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the online trolling of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's daughter. He was speaking at an event in Azamgarh where he launched development projects worth over ₹955 crore. Adityanath said, "A daughter is a daughter. We have grown up with the values that a daughter in a village is everyone's daughter and a sister in a village is everyone's sister. We have never made any distinction,"
Legal action
Adityanath orders FIR against trolling
The Chief Minister revealed that he had ordered an FIR against those responsible for the trolling as soon as he learned about it. "I saw recently that some people were making comments on social media against the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav ji. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately told the police to register an FIR against it," he said.
Case details
SP files complaint over trolling
The FIR was filed at the cyber cell of Kanpur Police Commissionerate after SP leaders complained about defamatory posts. The complaint stated that users had posted a morphed photo of Yadav's daughter on X (Twitter) with false claims. Adityanath justified the swift action against these miscreants and also advised Akhilesh Yadav to discipline his party workers against abusive behavior toward women and others.
Advice given
Adityanath takes veiled dig at Yadav's party
Adityanath said, "Akhilesh ji, you give advice to others, but you must also see that your followers and workers keep their language restrained." He added that if Yadav's supporters don't understand his advice, they can be handed over to the authorities for proper understanding. This was seen as a veiled criticism of what Adityanath called the "goon culture" in Yadav's party.