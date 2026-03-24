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Yogi warns ministers to urgently address BJP cadre grievances
Workers complained about being sidelined by ministers

Yogi warns ministers to urgently address BJP cadre grievances

By Snehil Singh
Mar 24, 2026
04:18 pm
What's the story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his ministers to address the grievances of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. The decision reportedly comes after feedback from organizational coordination meetings in six regions, where workers complained about being sidelined by ministers and bureaucracy. The complaints included issues like the inaccessibility of ministers and the indifference of officials to routine requests, Moneycontrol reported, citing sources.

Governance concerns

Workers highlight basic governance issues

Workers have reportedly expressed frustration over basic governance issues like road repairs, electricity connections, and water supply. A party functionary was quoted as saying, "People come to us with problems, but we are unable to get even small works done." There were also serious allegations against the local administration, with police officials allegedly intimidating workers instead of addressing their concerns.

Field directive

Increase field presence, interact with workers regularly: Adityanath to ministers

In light of the feedback, CM Adityanath has ordered ministers to increase their field presence. He asked district in-charges to make regular visits and interact directly with workers at various levels. "There should be no delay in addressing issues raised by workers," he reportedly told the ministers during a meeting.

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Governance review

CM reviews key governance issues

Besides organizational concerns, the CM also reviewed key governance issues. He asked ministers to monitor LPG cylinder supply and ensure uninterrupted fertilizer availability in rural areas. Adityanath stressed welfare schemes must reach every eligible beneficiary and warned against any lapse in delivery. The meeting also reviewed ongoing electoral roll revisions to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

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Budget focus

Slow budget utilization raises concern

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the slow utilization of budget allocations in some departments. He directed project approvals for the new financial year to be cleared by April and departments to maximize expenditure in the first six months. Adityanath cautioned that budget utilization should not fall below 80%.

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