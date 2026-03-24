Yogi warns ministers to urgently address BJP cadre grievances

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his ministers to address the grievances of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. The decision reportedly comes after feedback from organizational coordination meetings in six regions, where workers complained about being sidelined by ministers and bureaucracy. The complaints included issues like the inaccessibility of ministers and the indifference of officials to routine requests, Moneycontrol reported, citing sources.

Governance concerns Workers highlight basic governance issues Workers have reportedly expressed frustration over basic governance issues like road repairs, electricity connections, and water supply. A party functionary was quoted as saying, "People come to us with problems, but we are unable to get even small works done." There were also serious allegations against the local administration, with police officials allegedly intimidating workers instead of addressing their concerns.

Field directive Increase field presence, interact with workers regularly: Adityanath to ministers In light of the feedback, CM Adityanath has ordered ministers to increase their field presence. He asked district in-charges to make regular visits and interact directly with workers at various levels. "There should be no delay in addressing issues raised by workers," he reportedly told the ministers during a meeting.

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Governance review CM reviews key governance issues Besides organizational concerns, the CM also reviewed key governance issues. He asked ministers to monitor LPG cylinder supply and ensure uninterrupted fertilizer availability in rural areas. Adityanath stressed welfare schemes must reach every eligible beneficiary and warned against any lapse in delivery. The meeting also reviewed ongoing electoral roll revisions to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

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