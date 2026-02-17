'Rahul Gandhi's inaction killing Congress in Punjab': Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has slammed Rahul Gandhi for being out of touch with ground realities and failing to address corruption in the Punjab unit. Speaking in Coimbatore, she was quoted as saying by ANI that Gandhi's inaction is "killing Congress in Punjab," further alleging his inner circle is selling election tickets without his knowledge.

Leadership critique You do not deserve that chair: Sidhu to Gandhi "For the past eight months, I have been asking for a time to tell him that your people...are not doing justice to Punjab," Sidhu reportedly said. She also questioned Gandhi's leadership abilities, saying he doesn't deserve his position. "If you are not aware of what is happening beneath you, then I am sorry. You do not deserve that chair," she said. She also accused him of surrounding himself with corrupt people while ignoring honest voices within the party.

Accountability comparison Sidhu compares Gandhi to PM Modi Sidhu drew a comparison between Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there is no personal accountability against the latter. "You can point a finger at PM Modi. Try to touch him. Does he have a penny? Does he have a file against him? Try touching him personally," she said. This comes after Sidhu was expelled from Congress following her allegations of corruption in Punjab's leadership.

