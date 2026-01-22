1Password rolls out smarter phishing protection

Passwords will only autofill on the exact sites where you saved them—helping prevent accidental logins on fake lookalike pages. Even if there's just one suggestion, 1Password won't fill anything in automatically without your say-so. For shopping fans, credit card details can still autofill across iframe elements with different origins, and the extension shows a confirmation alert for credit card fills to make buying stuff easy but safe.

Who gets it and how to tweak settings

The update started rolling out today (Jan 22, 2026) and should reach everyone in the next few weeks.

It's on by default for individual and family accounts; businesses can turn it on through admin settings.

If the warnings aren't your thing, you can switch them off under Notifications > "Warn about potential phishing."

Just a reminder: IBM says phishing attacks cost companies an average of $4.8 million each time—so these new guardrails might be worth keeping around.