Apple now offers its 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip

Apple has introduced an updated version of its popular 14-inch MacBook Pro. The model is powered by the all-new M5 chip, which promises a major boost in artificial intelligence (AI) performance. The device gets a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 3.5 times the AI performance and up to 1.6 times faster graphics than its predecessor with the M4 chip.

Performance boost Price and performance The base model of the new MacBook Pro comes with a 10-core CPU and GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It is priced at ₹1.7 lakh. The M5 chip also offers improved multithreaded performance by 20% and higher memory bandwidth of up to 153Gbps (compared to the M4's 120Gbps). Users can now opt for an SSD of up to 4TB, which was previously only available with an upgrade to the M4 Pro chip.

Design Design and display The design of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro remains unchanged from its predecessor. It comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a six-speaker sound system, and multiple ports. The device also promises faster SSD performance for tasks like importing RAW images or exporting large videos. It will be available in space black and silver colors starting October 22.