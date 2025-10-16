2025 Apple iPad Pro arrives with M5 chip, nifty upgrades

Apple has unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship tablet, the iPad Pro. The new model comes with a host of internal upgrades over its predecessor powered by the M4 chip. The most notable upgrade is the introduction of a new chip, the M5. Apple claims that this next-generation silicon offers "up to 3.5x the AI performance" compared to last year's model, along with major improvements in various video tasks.

Enhanced features The device features Apple's new C1X cellular modem The new iPad Pro is powered by Apple's in-house M5 chip, which is said to be up to 1.5x faster than the M4 for 3D rendering. It also offers a whopping 6.7x speed boost over the older M1 chip. The device also features Apple's new C1X cellular modem (for cellular models) and an N1 chip for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity.

Performance boost Faster memory bandwidth and storage options The new iPad Pro boasts a faster memory bandwidth of 150GB/s, which is a 30% increase over the previous generation. The device also comes with faster storage options and now offers 12GB of memory on two entry-level configurations with 256GB and 512GB of storage (1TB and 2TB configurations also available). It supports fast charging up to 50% in about 30 minutes with a higher capacity USB-C power adapter.