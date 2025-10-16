Google Flow gets major upgrade: Now, edit lighting and shadows Technology Oct 16, 2025

Google just rolled out Veo 3.1, the latest upgrade to its AI video generation model that powers its filmmaking tool Flow.

Now, you can tweak shadows and lighting for more realistic results, plus generate synced audio right alongside your video with handy features like "Ingredients to Video" and "Frames to Video."

You can even stretch your clips up to a full minute—audio included.