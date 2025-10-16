Google Flow gets major upgrade: Now, edit lighting and shadows
Google just rolled out Veo 3.1, the latest upgrade to its AI video generation model that powers its filmmaking tool Flow.
Now, you can tweak shadows and lighting for more realistic results, plus generate synced audio right alongside your video with handy features like "Ingredients to Video" and "Frames to Video."
You can even stretch your clips up to a full minute—audio included.
You can now create videos in 720p or 1080p
Veo 3.1 lets you create videos in 720p or 1080p at 24 FPS, in landscape or portrait mode, and choose from four, six, or eight-second lengths.
Want your characters to stay consistent? Just upload one to three reference images and you're set.
With these features, Flow is a creator's dream
What makes Flow cool is how it combines detailed lighting control with built-in audio syncing.
With subject consistency and an upcoming object removal feature, it's shaping up to be a go-to for creators who want high-quality, customizable videos.