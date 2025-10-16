vivo's OriginOS 6 is coming to global devices
vivo just announced OriginOS 6 is launching worldwide, starting November 2025.
The new system promises smoother performance, a more stylish look, and smarter AI features—making your phone feel faster and more intuitive than before.
How does the new OS improve your phone experience?
OriginOS 6 brings Ultra-Core Computing for quicker app launches and steady scrolling, plus Memory Fusion that loads even huge photo albums in a flash.
The interface now feels more 3D and nature-inspired, with polished animations and a layered, modern vibe.
You'll get new AI tools for easier multitasking and smarter suggestions based on how you use your phone.
vivo's X300 Pro running OriginOS 6 even earned a five-year performance certification, so it's built to last—offering a fresh Android experience that stands out from the crowd.