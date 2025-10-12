4 asteroids to pass by Earth in next 2 days

NASA has confirmed that four near-Earth asteroids will safely pass our planet on October 13 and 14, 2025. The celestial bodies, ranging in size from house-sized to car-sized, pose no collision threat to our planet. The space agency is closely monitoring their trajectories as part of its planetary defense initiatives.

First pair Asteroids will pass on October 13 The first asteroid, dubbed 2025 TV2, is about the size of a house at around 44 feet wide. It will pass by Earth on October 13, at a distance of some 1.27 million kilometers. That's more than three times the distance between Earth and Moon. The second asteroid is slightly larger (54 feet wide) and will approach even further away, at a distance of about 2.29 million kilometers on the same day.

Other 2 These 2 will pass on October 14 The third asteroid, 2022 AY5, is much smaller at around 16 feet wide. It will pass Earth on October 14 at a distance of about 2.85 million kilometers. The fourth and final asteroid, the largest of the lot at around 55 feet wide, will pass by on the same day but much further away, at a distance of about 5.71 million kilometers from our planet.