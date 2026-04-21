Nearly half of new music on Deezer is AI-generated

Deezer, a leading global music streaming platform, has reported that nearly 44% of the new tracks uploaded to its service are AI -generated. The company receives nearly 75,000 such tracks every day and over two million every month. Despite this massive influx, consumption of these synthetic tunes remains low at just 1-3% of total streams.

Tool effectiveness AI tracks on the rise Deezer's AI detection tool, which has been monitoring such content since 2025, has flagged over 13.4 million tracks as AI-generated. However, a large chunk of these streams are identified as fraudulent and demonetized by the platform. In fact, a recent study by CISAC and PMP Strategy warns that nearly 25% of creators' revenues could be at risk by 2028 due to this trend.

Revenue manipulation Musician made $10M in royalties using bots to stream songs Fraudulent actors are increasingly flooding platforms with millions of AI-generated songs and streaming each one just enough times to earn revenue. This practice has been used by musicians like North Carolina-based Michael Smith, who reportedly made nearly $10 million in royalty payments across various streaming platforms using this method. Smith uploaded thousands of AI-generated tracks and deployed bots to stream them repeatedly in small increments.

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Ecosystem distortion Impact on genuine artists and Deezer's response The use of bots to manipulate play counts has a major impact on platform recommendation algorithms, making it harder for genuine artists to gain visibility. Over time, these bot-driven streams also distort consumer data, which artists increasingly rely on to plan tours, releases, and marketing strategies. To combat this issue and protect genuine creators, Deezer has introduced a new artist-centric remuneration model aimed at tackling fraud.

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