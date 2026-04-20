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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Feeling blessed': Director Atlee, wife Priya welcome baby girl
'Feeling blessed': Director Atlee, wife Priya welcome baby girl
Atlee and Priya are now parents of two

'Feeling blessed': Director Atlee, wife Priya welcome baby girl

By Isha Sharma
Apr 20, 2026
11:11 am
What's the story

Acclaimed director Atlee and his wife Priya have welcomed their second child, a daughter. The couple announced the news on social media on Monday, with Atlee writing "Feeling Blessed" alongside a drawing by their son Meer that read: "Yay! I've got a baby sister!" The poster also revealed the baby's birth date as April 20, 2026.

Twitter Post

Here's the sweet announcement

Family expansion

They announced their 2nd pregnancy in early 2026

Atlee and Priya had earlier announced their second pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple shared a series of pictures from a family photoshoot, with Priya proudly displaying her baby bump. The caption read: "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again... Need all your blessings, love, and prayers."

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Family history

Meer was born after 8 years of marriage

The couple had announced their first pregnancy in December 2022 after eight years of marriage. They welcomed their son, Meer, on January 31, 2023. Atlee and Priya dated for several years before tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2014.

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Career update

Meanwhile, Atlee is busy with 'Raaka'

On the work front, Atlee is currently busy with his next film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The first look of the film was revealed on Arjun's 44th birthday recently. The production house Sun Pictures had earlier announced that world-class experts would be working on this project. VFX supervisor James Madigan and Spectral Motion president Mike Elizalde were among those who praised the script.

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