'Feeling blessed': Director Atlee, wife Priya welcome baby girl

Acclaimed director Atlee and his wife Priya have welcomed their second child, a daughter. The couple announced the news on social media on Monday, with Atlee writing "Feeling Blessed" alongside a drawing by their son Meer that read: "Yay! I've got a baby sister!" The poster also revealed the baby's birth date as April 20, 2026.

Twitter Post Here's the sweet announcement Feeling blessed 💞💞💞💞💞@priyaatlee pic.twitter.com/tQgPKbQZbi — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 20, 2026

Family expansion They announced their 2nd pregnancy in early 2026 Atlee and Priya had earlier announced their second pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple shared a series of pictures from a family photoshoot, with Priya proudly displaying her baby bump. The caption read: "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again... Need all your blessings, love, and prayers."

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Family history Meer was born after 8 years of marriage The couple had announced their first pregnancy in December 2022 after eight years of marriage. They welcomed their son, Meer, on January 31, 2023. Atlee and Priya dated for several years before tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2014.

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