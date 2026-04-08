Atlee's 'Raaka': How much did Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone charge?

Allu Arjun 's upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22 x A6 and directed by Atlee , has been officially named Raaka . The first-look poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday to mark Arjun's 44th birthday. The movie is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of ₹800-900 crore. Let's take a look at how much the star cast is charging for the magnum opus.

Cast fees Arjun reportedly charging ₹175cr for it According to Asianet News, Arjun has quoted a remuneration of ₹175 crore for Raaka. Apart from this, he will also get a 15% share in the profits of the film, which could take his total earnings to over ₹300 crore. If grapevines are to be believed, the actor is expected to play at least three roles (father and two twin brothers) in the film.

Director's fee How much will the other cast and crew get? Atlee, who directed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, has reportedly upped his fee after the film's success. He is rumored to have charged ₹100 crore for Raaka. For Jawan, he apparently took home ₹30 crore. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is reportedly being paid between ₹20-25 crore for her role in the film (yes, that's how big the difference between male and female superstars is!). Rashmika Mandanna, who plays an antagonist, is expected to have received between ₹5-7 crore.

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