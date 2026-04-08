'AA22 x A6' is 'Raaka'! Allu Arjun's unrecognizable look out 

The film is Arjun's 22nd film and Atlee's sixth directorial venture. The movie is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹700-800cr and is expected to be released in two parts. Apart from Padukone and Arjun, Tiger Shroff has also been reported to play an important role in the film. Names of Rashmika Mandanna , Mrunal Thakur , and Janhvi Kapoor have also emerged as potential cast members.

Actor's statement

Arjun on collaborating with Atlee

The superstar looks unrecognizable in the first look with a near-bald head and beast-like features. It is exciting for AA fans for sure! In an interview with News18, Arjun spoke about his decision to work with Atlee. He said he was fascinated by the idea of the film and resonated with Atlee's aspirations. That's how their collaboration materialized. The Pushpa star hoped to make it a visual spectacle that would represent Indian cinema globally.