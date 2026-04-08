'AA22 x A6' is 'Raaka'! Allu Arjun's unrecognizable look out
What's the story
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 44th birthday on Wednesday (April 8), and what a celebration it has been! To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film with director Atlee, tentatively called AA22 x A6, announced its title. The sci-fi film has been titled Raaka. Currently under production, it will be released in 2027. Deepika Padukone plays the female lead opposite Arjun in this ambitious project.
Film details
'Raaka' to be released in 2 parts
The film is Arjun's 22nd film and Atlee's sixth directorial venture. The movie is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹700-800cr and is expected to be released in two parts. Apart from Padukone and Arjun, Tiger Shroff has also been reported to play an important role in the film. Names of Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor have also emerged as potential cast members.
Actor's statement
Arjun on collaborating with Atlee
The superstar looks unrecognizable in the first look with a near-bald head and beast-like features. It is exciting for AA fans for sure! In an interview with News18, Arjun spoke about his decision to work with Atlee. He said he was fascinated by the idea of the film and resonated with Atlee's aspirations. That's how their collaboration materialized. The Pushpa star hoped to make it a visual spectacle that would represent Indian cinema globally.