'AA22 x A6': Atlee-Allu Arjun film's title out tomorrow

The title of the much-awaited sci-fi film, AA22 x A6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee , will be unveiled on Wednesday, April 8. The announcement is part of Arjun's birthday celebrations as he turns 44 on that day. The production house behind the project, Sun Pictures, shared a teaser poster earlier on Tuesday featuring a creature's hand while announcing the title reveal details. The title will be out at 11:00am.

Film details Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead The film, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, marks the first collaboration between Arjun and Atlee. The title refers to Arjun's 22nd film and Atlee's sixth directorial venture. Reports suggest the film has a budget of ₹700-800 crore and is expected to be a two-part franchise. Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead, while Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor are also reportedly part of the cast.

Character details Film reportedly set in a parallel universe In AA22 x A6, Arjun will reportedly play multiple characters for the first time. The film is said to be based on a "parallel universe" concept and will heavily rely on VFX. Sai Abhyankar has been roped in to handle the music and background score for this ambitious project.

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