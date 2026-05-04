Use these AI tools for effective event planning

Event planning is a delicate balancing act between numerous details; from vendor coordination to keeping attendees engaged, and tracking the budget. With the right AI tools, you can simplify all of this, and direct your focus toward the strategic and creative part of your job. Here are five essential AI tools you should consider integrating into your workflow as a modern-day event planner.

#1 Jotform AI Agents Jotform AI Agents works as a smart chatbot tailored for your particular event. Once you select an Event Coordinator template and upload your event details, such as schedules, FAQs, and paperwork, the AI agent can instantly answer attendee queries, gather RSVPs, and steer clients through planning queries. This tool is especially handy for automating the process of repetitive communication while keeping things personal with attendees.

#2 ChatGPT and Claude These general-purpose AI assistants also do really well when it comes to content creation for event planning. Instead of hiring additional copywriters, planners can simply use ChatGPT and Claude to write event descriptions, session outlines, speaker introductions, and marketing copy in a matter of minutes. These tools prove invaluable for teams working under tight deadlines, who need to produce professional content quickly, without sacrificing quality.

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#3 Lumen5 Lumen5 is an amazing AI video creation platform that turns text content into polished videos in no time. With Lumen5, event planners can easily convert their scripts or links into visually engaging promotional videos, event recaps, and social media announcements. The tool automates the process of creating a storyboard, gives access to millions of stock photos and videos, and allows customization to match your event's branding.

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#4 Airtable Airtable is an AI-powered workspace that serves as a central hub for event planning teams. It lets planners connect all components of an event in one place, tying together guest lists, vendor contact information, payment deadlines, and budgets. Airtable features real-time budget tracking and can even automatically send post-event emails via integrated email marketing platforms.