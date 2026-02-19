Want to safeguard your online data? Try these AI tools

It is getting harder to stay private online with ever-evolving data collection and tracking techniques. Fortunately, AI-powered tools have come to the rescue, automating the process of privacy protection and compliance monitoring, and making it a lot more robust. Here are five must-have AI tools to keep your online privacy intact in 2026, keeping your personal information safe and private in a dynamic digital world.

Tip 1 Nightfall AI: Real-time data masking Nightfall AI leverages machine learning detectors trained on 125 million parameters to identify personally identifiable information, payment card information, and secrets with high accuracy. The platform offers real-time remediation by automatically masking sensitive data in prompts before it leaves your browser or API. This is especially useful when dealing with AI apps like ChatGPT, avoiding accidental exposure of confidential information during conversations.

Tip 2 Cside Privacy Watch: Script monitoring Cside Privacy Watch monitors every script on websites, providing real-time detection of blind spots and privacy risks. The tool tracks which data each script accesses and where that data flows, offering clean dashboards and instant control over browser-level data movement. It helps you meet GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA/CPRA, TDPSA, and other privacy regulations by preventing malicious JavaScript injections stealing personal data.

Tip 3 Menlo Security for GenAI: Secure buffer creation Menlo Security employs Remote Browser Isolation technology to establish a secure buffer between you and GenAI applications. The "Menlo for GenAI" solution provides granular copy-paste controls, ensuring sensitive code or personally identifiable information isn't entered into chatbot interfaces. This way, AI apps are treated as untrusted destinations, isolating all interactions to avoid data loss.

Tip 4 LayerX: Browser-based enforcement As a browser-based enforcement and shadow AI discovery specialist, LayerX is perfect for last-mile data loss prevention and secure access. The platform detects the use of unauthorized AI tools in your organization and enforces policies that keep sensitive data from flowing into unvetted AI apps. This is particularly handy for companies worried about employees accidentally passing on confidential information to public AI tools.