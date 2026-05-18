Use these AI tools for smarter website accessibility

Improving website accessibility ensures that more people, including those with disabilities, can use a site comfortably. AI tools are critical in this process, as they identify issues, suggest solutions, and sometimes even implement automatic improvements. These tools prove especially handy in 2026 for elevating user experience and ensuring compliance with accessibility standards. Here are five AI-powered tools that can help enhance website accessibility features.

Tool 1 UserWay: Customizable experience widget UserWay is an AI tool that simply adds a widget to websites, enabling visitors to customize their experience. You get options to adjust font size, contrast, spacing, and reading support. The best part is, it is very easy to install and provides an effective front-end layer for quick accessibility improvements, without making major code changes.

Tool 2 AccessiBe: Automated compliance support AccessiBe employs AI to automatically scan and remediate accessibility issues on websites. It ensures compliance with standards such as WCAG and ADA by monitoring sites in real time, and adjusting elements accordingly. This makes it perfect for businesses looking for ongoing accessibility support and automated maintenance.

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Tool 3 Deque Axe DevTools: Developer-friendly testing Deque's Axe DevTools is a developer favorite for its precise accessibility testing during design and development stages. Its AI-supported analysis catches issues early on, offering guided recommendations for fixes. It fits smoothly into browser testing and CI workflows, making it a great pick for technical teams building accessible web apps.

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Tool 4 Evinced: Advanced issue detection Evinced uses the power of computer vision and machine learning to find complex accessibility issues, which traditional scanners may not even detect. Notably, it is especially beneficial for dynamic websites, single-page applications, and React-based interfaces. Ultimately, Evinced helps teams working with advanced web apps catch problems early on in their development process.