Want easier vegan meals? AI can help

Transitioning to or sticking to a plant-based diet is now easier than ever, thanks to AI tools. These modern solutions simplify meal planning by generating custom menus, managing grocery lists, and maintaining nutritional balance, all according to vegan preferences. With these tools, you can enjoy a seamless approach to plant-based eating without the trouble of starting from ground zero.

Tool 1 Eat This Much: Automated meal planning Eat This Much is an intuitive meal planner designed specifically for plant-based cooking. It makes custom vegan menus based on your macro goals, budget, and schedule. The platform offers easy-to-follow recipes, automated grocery lists, and pantry tracking functionality. A free plan is available, with a premium option at $60 annually.

Tool 2 Pick Up Limes: Comprehensive vegan experience Pick Up Limes offers a complete vegan meal planning experience with more than 1,500 dietitian-approved recipes. The app offers customizable meal plans based on your goals, intuitive nutrient-tracking tools that work without calorie-counting, and even a smart grocery list generator. It also offers practical nutrition tips to ensure that you meet your nutritional needs while enjoying diverse plant-based cuisine.

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Tool 3 Forks Meal Planner: Curated weekly menus Forks Meal Planner provides curated weekly menus for $96 a year, prepared by the team behind Forks Over Knives. Each recipe is whole-foods, plant-based, and can be personalized for household size, food preferences, and dietary needs. This ensures that you will have the same level of quality and nutrition in your meals, making it easier to stick to a balanced, plant-based diet without sacrificing taste or variety.

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Tool 4 Microsoft Edge with Copilot: Browser-based assistance Microsoft Edge integrates Copilot to help you with vegan meal planning right inside your browser. You can ask Copilot for recipes in line with your plant-based lifestyle and delve into vegan dishes from cuisines around the globe. The browser even highlights coupons and cashback opportunities for plant-based ingredients.