If you're an HR, this will make onboarding easier

With the advent of AI , digital onboarding has come a long way, delivering swifter, more personalized experiences to new hires, clients, or users. These tools streamline workflows, personalize training, and boost engagement, while minimizing manual work and maximizing retention. Here are five head-turning AI-powered options going by the advancements we expect in 2025-2026.

#1 BambooHR: Streamlining employee onboarding BambooHR is an excellent HR platform that uses AI-powered task automation to simplify employee onboarding. It personalizes your emails and checklists, but takes care of scheduling, new hire packets, and feedback summaries. All of this makes it perfect for businesses of all sizes. Its emerging AI-driven features automate data entry and peer grouping to make virtual setups as seamless as possible.

#2 Sana Learn: Tailored training paths Sana Learn is an AI learning management system that analyzes how a user behaves to create custom training paths for them. It identifies skill gaps, adjusts the pace of content, and provides intelligent search for instant answers. This guarantees role-specific onboarding, with detailed technical guides for engineers, or strategic approaches for marketers, making the whole onboarding experience more relevant and effective for everyone.

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#3 Enboarder: Structured onboarding journeys Enboarder is also designed for structured and scalable onboarding journeys with the help of an AI journey builder. It provides personalized welcomes, task alignment, and real-time reports, all while supporting pre-boarding activities. With coaching prompts for managers and cross-functional coordination, it becomes perfect for efficiently handling the employee lifecycle. This tool makes sure every step of the onboarding process is smooth and tailored to meet specific organizational needs.

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#4 Rippling: Automating IT systems setup Rippling focuses on simplifying IT systems setup by automating app provisioning, device access, and workflows. Its AI capabilities handle compliance forms and integrations seamlessly, allowing new hires to start without heavy dependence on IT. This comes particularly handy in tech-heavy digital onboarding setups, where seamless integration and rapid setup make all the difference for efficient operations and happy employees.