Tired of home security issues? These AI tools can help

In 2026, home security systems are increasingly utilizing AI to reduce false alarms, enhance threat detection, and improve privacy through local processing. This shift from passive recording to intelligent prevention is facilitated by edge AI, which conducts on-site analysis rather than relying on cloud services. These advancements lead to faster response times and more secure data handling. Here are five specific AI tools that are at the forefront of this transformation in home security.

#1 Real Link AI Box: Local processing power The Real Link AI Box is an independent hub that delivers local AI computing for on-the-spot private security requirements. It handles camera footage on the spot without uploading anything to the cloud, keeping everything within the home. With RTSP support and Frigate AI integration, it works well with custom setups like Home Assistant or NVRs. This tool improves alert accuracy, search capabilities, and all while keeping data private.

#2 Edge AI Cameras: On-device threat detection Edge AI Cameras stole the spotlight at CES 2026 after they promised to process threats on the device in a matter of milliseconds. These can recognize loitering people or strangers and initiate actions such as locking doors or turning on warning lights even before any touch happens. They'd be especially useful in curbing package theft by catching suspicious behavior in the bud.

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#3 Frigate AI: Intelligent video surveillance Frigate AI is an open-source tool designed for intelligent video surveillance with object detection for people, vehicles, animals, and packages. It offers auto-tracking capabilities and granular zone controls to minimize nuisance alerts from pets or passing traffic. This makes it an essential component for busy households seeking efficient monitoring solutions.

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#4 Lakera AI Firewall: Real-time threat protection Lakera's key purpose is prompt-based threat protection via real-time heuristic analysis. It detects and blocks sophisticated attacks like jailbreaks or context manipulation before they can touch core models in smart homes. By filtering malicious inputs in a timely manner, Lakera protects AI-driven systems from cyber-physical intrusions like a pro.