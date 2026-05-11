For next-level virtual hosting, try these AI tools

Virtual events have changed the way organizations connect audiences across the globe, but hosting seamless experiences requires smart tech. This is where AI tools are revolutionizing the game, automating engagement, personalizing interactions, and offering data-driven insights. Here are five standout AI-powered tools to take your virtual event hosting to the next level, inspired by the latest platforms leading the industry.

Tool 1 Hopin: AI-enhanced virtual and hybrid platform Hopin is the ultimate all-in-one solution for virtual and hybrid events. Its AI-driven networking and matchmaking connect attendees based on interests and profiles, while smart audience segmentation personalizes content feeds. Use live tools like polls, chat, and gamification for real-time engagement, and virtual expo halls for immersive networking. Perfect for conferences and summits, Hopin integrates sponsorship analytics to maximize ROI—start by uploading attendee data for instant AI recommendations.

Tool 2 Whova: Personalized networking and engagement app Whova dominates attendee-centric virtual events with AI-driven capabilities such as personalized networking suggestions and smart content feeds through its mobile app. It manages registration, interactive agendas, and digital badging effortlessly. For optimization, utilize its AI business card scanning and communication automation to drive participation. Event planners can integrate it with tools like Eventbrite or Cvent, configured by importing participant lists for personalized match suggestions that make virtual sessions lively.

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Tool 3 Cvent: Comprehensive AI event automation Cvent's platform powers end-to-end virtual hosting with AI tools for attendee engagement, including live Q&A, polls, and gamification. Its AI Writing Assistant generates event descriptions, emails, and social posts, while matchmaking pairs participants for B2B networking. Track real-time analytics to refine sessions on the fly. To use effectively, connect it to CRMs like Salesforce, input your event brief, and let AI automate reminders and personalization for polished hybrid experiences.

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Tool 4 Bizzabo: Enterprise-level AI networking Designed for large-scale virtual events, Bizzabo uses AI for networking recommendations, agenda automation, and engagement analytics. It also supports customizable branding, real-time participation tracking, and seamless hybrid check-ins. Optimize by enabling AI content recommendations that suggest sessions based on attendee preferences, integrate with HubSpot or Marketo, and then activate its smart badge system—perfect for corporate summits where data insights drive better outcomes.