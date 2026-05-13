Artists, these AI tools can help boost your creativity

From anywhere in the world, virtual art galleries are changing how audiences experience art, giving them immersive experiences. At the heart of this evolution are AI tools, which, from generating stunning visuals to automating interactions and personalizing visits, are helping curators. Here are five cutting-edge AI tools that are revolutionizing virtual art exhibitions, based on the latest advancements in image generation, recognition, and automation.

Tool 1 Adobe Photoshop Generative Fill This powerful feature in Adobe Photoshop uses AI to create or modify images based on simple text prompts. Curators can generate staged installation shots, play around with artistic styles, and enhance displays for virtual tours. For example, enter a prompt like "artwork in a sunlit modern gallery" to create realistic previews without physical setups, making online exhibits more dynamic and professional.

Tool 2 Bearly AI as a virtual guide Bearly AI utilizes natural language processing to serve as an interactive virtual guide. It gives personalized insights into artworks and artists via chat sessions, transcribes conversations, and creates real-time summaries. In a virtual gallery, visitors can inquire about a painting's history or technique, getting customized responses that enhance engagement and make tours feel conversational and alive.

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Tool 3 NanoNets for image recognition NanoNets is a computer vision platform that automates the process of image tagging, quality checks, and even interactive elements. You upload the artwork images, and it extracts data to create searchable catalogs or immersive features, like zoomable details. This tool streamlines virtual gallery operations by allowing curators to build responsive exhibits, where visitors can explore hidden patterns or related pieces effortlessly.

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Tool 4 Pebbely for professional visuals Pebbely creates high-quality installation shots, backgrounds, and promotional images in a matter of seconds with the help of AI. There is no need for expensive photo shoots, just describe your scene, and it generates polished visuals designed for online displays. Perfect for galleries looking to make virtual previews, it ensures every digital space is gallery-ready, enriching the visual appeal of exhibitions.