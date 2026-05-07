Want to cook like a pro? Try these AI tools
What's the story
In 2026, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way we cook at home with personalized guidance, recipe improvisation, and real-time support. Whether you are a novice attempting basic meals or an intermediate chef honing techniques, these five stellar AI tools can enhance your abilities, minimize waste, and streamline your time in the kitchen. Here is your curated guide to using each one like a pro.
Tip 1
Macaron: Behavioral coach & kitchen companion
Macaron will serve as your proactive AI cooking buddy, both in terms of habit building and emotional support. Just download the app, feed in your schedule, preferences, and skill level, and it learns your patterns, suggesting quick pasta recipes on busy evenings, and sends reminders to cook consistently. Use it daily for personalized meal plans; over time, it tracks progress and adjusts for better results. It is perfect for building long-term cooking confidence.
Tip 2
ChatGPT (GPT-4o with vision): Technical encyclopedia & troubleshooter
Leverage ChatGPT Plus with Vision for hands-on learning by snapping a photo of ingredients or a messy dish via the app. It identifies items, explains techniques like proper knife skills or emulsions, and troubleshoots issues, such as why is my sauce breaking? You can even ask for food science breakdowns like browning reactions. A pro tip is to use voice mode during cooking for step-by-step guidance without touching your phone.
Tip 3
SuperCook: Inventory logistician for improvisation
While Supercook excels at turning fridge scraps into meals, it also teaches resourcefulness. Visit supercook.com, list out available ingredients (rice or veggies, for example), and it generates recipes ranked by simplicity. You can even filter by dietary needs or time constraints. Practice by challenging yourself weekly with random pantry items, which hones substitution skills and cuts waste significantly.
Tip 4
SideChef Virtual Kitchen Assistant: Step-by-step hands-free guide
SideChef's AI offers interactive coaching with voice commands via sidechef.com or the app. Upload a photo of a dish to reverse-engineer a recipe, including shopping lists and nutrition info. Say "next step" or "timer for 10 minutes" while cooking to integrate with smart appliances for auto-adjustments using RecipeGen AI to recreate restaurant favorites.
Tip 5
DishGen: Custom recipe generator & modifier
DishGen creates tailored recipes from inputs at dishgen.com by entering ingredients, along with cuisine preferences and restrictions like low-carb options, then tweaking portions. The AI recalculates instantly, generating weekly meal ideas based on cooking history, allowing experimentation safely, saving favorites, tracking improvements, perfecting advancing skills, and iterating recipes without starting from scratch.