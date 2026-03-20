₹5L wireless charger, no adapter: Hermes shocks with luxury tech
What's the story
French luxury brand Hermes has launched a new line of leather-wrapped charging accessories for Apple devices. The most expensive item in the collection is a multi-device wireless charger, which comes in the brand's signature gold-colored calfskin leather. It costs an eye-watering $5,150 (nearly ₹5 lakh). To put things into perspective, you could buy three MacBook Pros for roughly the same price!
Mid-range model
Paddock Solo charger
The Hermes Paddock Solo charger, which costs $1,250, is an item in the new collection. It features a wireless charging puck wrapped in the same calfskin leather as the multi-device wireless charger and saddle stitching. Although Hermes doesn't specify its charging rate, it does say that a "minimum 20W power is required," indicating that it could support more than just basic power delivery standards.
Charging accessories
Hermes also offers Paddock Yoyo and Paddock Duo chargers
The new collection from Hermes includes a variety of charging accessories for Apple devices. These include the Paddock Yoyo, a double-sided wireless charger that can charge an Apple Watch or any Qi-compatible mobile device when inverted, and the Paddock Duo, which can wirelessly charge two devices at once. All three chargers can be bundled with leather cases of varying sizes but none of them come with a power adapter.