₹5L wireless charger, no adapter: Hermes shocks with luxury tech

The Hermes Paddock Solo charger, which costs $1,250, is an item in the new collection. It features a wireless charging puck wrapped in the same calfskin leather as the multi-device wireless charger and saddle stitching. Although Hermes doesn't specify its charging rate, it does say that a "minimum 20W power is required," indicating that it could support more than just basic power delivery standards.

Charging accessories

Hermes also offers Paddock Yoyo and Paddock Duo chargers

The new collection from Hermes includes a variety of charging accessories for Apple devices. These include the Paddock Yoyo, a double-sided wireless charger that can charge an Apple Watch or any Qi-compatible mobile device when inverted, and the Paddock Duo, which can wirelessly charge two devices at once. All three chargers can be bundled with leather cases of varying sizes but none of them come with a power adapter.