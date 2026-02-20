Accenture ties employee promotions to AI tool usage

Accenture , a leading consulting firm, is now linking employee promotions to their use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The company hopes this strategy will encourage its workforce to adopt the technology more widely. According to an internal email seen by Financial Times, senior managers and associate directors were told that "regular adoption" of AI would be required for promotion to leadership roles.

Monitoring efforts Monitoring AI tool usage Accenture has also started tracking the use of its AI tools among employees. The Financial Times reported that some senior staff members' weekly log-ins to these tools are being monitored. This move is part of the company's larger strategy to integrate AI into its operations and improve efficiency across various tasks.

Workforce reskilling Training in generative AI Accenture has already trained 550,000 of its 780,000 employees in generative AI. The number was just 30 in 2022. The company has also announced plans to extend this training to all employees as part of its annual $1 billion investment in learning. This aggressive push into AI is part of a wider industry trend where companies are using machine learning tools for efficiency and productivity.

Tool utilization Focus on AI pays off Among the tools whose use will be monitored is Accenture's AI Refinery. CEO Julie Sweet had previously said this would "create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working, and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value." The company's focus on AI has already started paying off with better-than-expected results in Q1 2026, driven by demand for its AI-driven services.

Corporate jargon Accenture's 'reinventor' initiative Accenture recently started calling its nearly 800,000 employees "reinventors" to position itself as a leader in artificial intelligence. The move was criticized by some as an example of corporate jargon. It came amid a major reorganization at Accenture last June when it merged its strategy, consulting, creative, technology, and operations divisions into one unit called "Reinvention Services."