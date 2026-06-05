Acer unveils Predator Atlas 8, monitors and Snapdragon laptops

Atlas 8 packs Arc G3 Extreme

The Predator Atlas 8 packs an Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip, Arc B390 graphics, and an 8-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

You get Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, dual-fan cooling with a metal fan to keep things cool, Windows 11 out of the box, and Xbox Game Pass subscription.

On the monitor side, Acer's rolling out five models, including a QD-OLED with a blazing-fast 360Hz refresh rate and a compact QHD screen that can hit up to 1,000Hz at HD resolution.

Plus, its latest laptops now run on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, so there's something here whether you game or just want solid performance.