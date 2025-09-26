Adobe Firefly Boards is here to make brainstorming sessions better

New subscription plans are also on offer

Firefly Boards packs handy features like instant image style presets, a beta tool for editing text in visuals, and a Describe Image option that auto-generates creative prompts from your pics.

Real-time collaboration means you and your team can work together on assets without switching tabs.

Plus, there are new subscription plans (Standard, Pro, Premium) with unlimited canvases—so whether you're using Photoshop or Adobe Express Premium, it fits right in.