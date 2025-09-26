Adobe Firefly Boards is here to make brainstorming sessions better
Adobe has rolled out Firefly Boards worldwide—a fresh platform that uses AI to make group brainstorming and content creation smoother.
By teaming up with partners like Google and Runway, Adobe now lets users quickly build storyboards and motion sequences using new generative video tools, all in one place.
New subscription plans are also on offer
Firefly Boards packs handy features like instant image style presets, a beta tool for editing text in visuals, and a Describe Image option that auto-generates creative prompts from your pics.
Real-time collaboration means you and your team can work together on assets without switching tabs.
Plus, there are new subscription plans (Standard, Pro, Premium) with unlimited canvases—so whether you're using Photoshop or Adobe Express Premium, it fits right in.