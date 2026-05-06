Adobe unveils Acrobat AI assistant and revamped PDF spaces
Technology
Adobe just dropped an AI-powered assistant for Acrobat that can whip up presentations, podcasts, and social posts from simple text prompts; no design skills are needed.
It even remembers your brand style by using information from past files.
Plus, the revamped PDF Spaces lets you build custom hubs by mixing PDFs with documents, links, and notes.
Upgrades roll out to paid plans
These upgrades are rolling out in Adobe's paid plans like Acrobat Studio and Express Premium, but anyone can check out PDF Spaces, even without an account.
Abhigyan Modi at Adobe says it's all about moving beyond basic document sharing to create more personalized experiences for everyone.