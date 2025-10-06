Next Article
Adobe's Firefly video generator turns your images into animated videos
Technology
Adobe has introduced the Firefly Video Generator, a web-based tool that turns your still images and illustrations into animated videos using AI prompts.
It is part of the Creative Cloud ecosystem, allowing you to bring your ideas to life with just a subscription and internet—no fancy setup needed.
How to animate images
You can animate by picking two images as keyframes or simply describing what you want with text prompts.
There are fun styles like claymation and anime, plus options tailored for TikTok and Instagram.
It's available through Creative Cloud plans (with a free trial to start), and if you own your original images, you're free to use the results commercially—perfect for creators who want quick, hassle-free video content.