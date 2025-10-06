Two comets will pass close to Earth this month Technology Oct 06, 2025

This October, two newly discovered comets—C/2025 R2 (SWAN) and C/2025 A6 (Lemmon)—are making close passes by Earth, offering a rare chance to spot them with just your eyes or binoculars.

SWAN, discovered last month, is already visible at magnitude around 5.9 and will be nearest on October 19 as it moves from Libra into Scorpius.

Lemmon, found earlier this year, gets closest on October 21 and keeps brightening into November.