Microplastics may increase osteoporosis risk: Study
A new study out of Brazil suggests that microplastics—those tiny plastic bits found pretty much everywhere—could be making our bones weaker and raising the risk of osteoporosis.
The research, reported October 5, 2025, highlights how these particles might be a hidden threat to bone health.
How microplastics affect bones
Researchers found that microplastics can trigger cells that break down bone tissue, throwing off the balance needed for healthy bones.
They also lower white blood cell counts and mess with gut bacteria, which together can weaken overall bone strength.
Osteoporosis-related fractures expected to jump by 2050
Lab and animal studies showed microplastics speed up cell aging and cause inflammation, leading to abnormal or stunted bone growth.
With osteoporosis-related fractures expected to jump 32% by 2050, scientists are now digging deeper into how everyday plastic exposure could put our generation at greater risk for brittle bones.