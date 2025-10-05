Microplastics may increase osteoporosis risk: Study

Researchers found that microplastics can trigger cells that break down bone tissue, throwing off the balance needed for healthy bones. They also lower white blood cell counts and mess with gut bacteria, which together can weaken overall bone strength.

Osteoporosis-related fractures expected to jump by 2050

Lab and animal studies showed microplastics speed up cell aging and cause inflammation, leading to abnormal or stunted bone growth.

With osteoporosis-related fractures expected to jump 32% by 2050, scientists are now digging deeper into how everyday plastic exposure could put our generation at greater risk for brittle bones.