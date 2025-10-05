Next Article
This drone can land on a moving vehicle at 110km/h
Technology
A team at the University of Sherbrooke in Canada has built a drone, called DART, that can actually land on vehicles moving as fast as 110km/h.
Imagine a drone touching down smoothly on a pickup truck without missing a beat—DART did this 38 times in tests, thanks to its lightweight design and special shock absorbers.
The tech could be used for military scouting
DART uses reverse thrust when landing to grip onto moving vehicles, so drivers don't even need to slow down.
The tech could be used for tough jobs like military scouting or delivering supplies on the go.
The team's work was recently published in the Journal of Field Robotics and could open up new ways for drones to help out in real-world situations.