Next Article
Can psychedelic drug DMT help in stroke recovery?
Technology
A new 2025 study suggests that Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)—a psychedelic compound—could help protect the brain after an ischemic stroke.
In animal tests, low doses of DMT reduced brain damage by fighting inflammation and keeping the blood-brain barrier intact.
Human trials are expected to start later this year.
Research on animals shows promise
Researchers used cell cultures and animal models to mimic stroke conditions, then gave DMT after the event.
They saw smaller areas of brain injury and faster recovery in treated animals.
The results suggest DMT could potentially help with other brain injuries, but more studies are needed before it's ready for people.